Bone chilling cold in Kashmir as temperatures drop; dense fog in Jammu

Srinagar, Jan 13 Due to a clear night sky, the minimum temperature again dropped in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, and Srinagar city recorded minus 4.9 degrees Celsius as the night’s lowest thermal reading.

Dense morning fog affected life adversely in Jammu city in the morning, with both surface and air traffic getting halted due to very poor visibility.

In Srinagar city, few people ventured out in the morning as harsh, chilly wind blew into the Valley from the mountain tops.

With little prospect of any major snowfall in the next week, the bitter winter cold is likely to continue.

Srinagar city had minus 4.9 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, while Gulmarg and Pahalgam had minus 3.5 degrees and minus 6.2 degrees, respectively.

Jammu city had 3.8 degrees Celsius, Katra town 6.2, Batote 4.1, Banihal 8.9 and Bhaderwah minus 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

The Meteorological (MeT) forecast said partly to generally cloudy weather is expected till January 18 and 19.

On January 20, generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow at isolated places. “Between January 21 to 23rd, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow at scattered places is expected," the MeT Department said.

Between January 24 and January 25, partly cloudy weather is expected in the union territory

The MeT Department issued an advisory saying that a gradual rise in minimum temperature at many places is expected.

“Moderate fog over plains of Jammu division with dense fog at isolated places is likely to continue during the next five days”, the advisory said.

An alarming situation faces Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Valley, as the MeT Department has forecast mostly cold, dry weather till January 25.

The continued dry spell has raised alarm across the union territory. All the water bodies on which agriculture, horticulture and drinking water needs are based are in turn dependent on the heavy snowfall during the ongoing 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’.

This crucial 40-day-long period is already more than halfway through, and the plains of the Valley are yet to witness this season’s first snowfall.

Chillai Kalan ends on January 30. Snowfall in February and March is of little consequence as it melts quickly and does not help replenish the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains.

