Book on critical assessment of sex laws

Chandigarh, July 3 A book on 'Sex Laws in India', a critical assessment of sex laws for the common man, was released here on Sunday by Justice M.M. Kumar, former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The book is primarily meant for the welfare of the people by enlightening them with respect to their constitutional, fundamental and human rights so as to save them from unnecessary harassment at the hands of the law enforcement authorities, especially certain unscrupulous police authorities.

Co-authored by father-son duo Sanjeev Jindal, Additional District and Sessions Judge (retd) and Abhishek Jindal, an advocate of Punjab and Haryana High Court, it is published by Unistar Books Private Ltd.

Talking about the book, Sanjeev Jindal said the critical assessment of the sex laws also enables the common man to shape their views and to smoothen their behaviour vis-a-vis other members of society.

The beauty of this book is that it does not discuss the sex laws statute-wise and section-wise in a typical legal or academic manner, but it discusses them topic-wise in an interesting story-telling manner and in the process smoothly encompasses all laws on that topic and subject as embodied in different provisions of different statutes.

Abhishek Jindal said the topics are such with respect to whom the one comes across in his routine life and which affects them in their daily life. For example couples living in live-in relationship and adultery, run-away couples, rape, prostitution, members of third gender community i.e. gays, lesb, bi-sexuals and transgender vis-a-vis Section 377 of the IPC, molestation and sexual harassment of women and public obscenity, etc.

"The book has not been written to get any critical acclaims from legal luminaries or legal technical experts or legal scholars in the field of law but for the benefit of the people in the street who does not know much about the laws, especially about the sex laws," Abhishek added.

Sanjeev Jindal said since this book is meant for the benefit and understanding of the common man of ordinary prudence in the street so the language of this book has been kept simple in English so that even a student of 10th standard or a person having a very simple knowledge of English is able to understand in its right perspective and about the sex laws in its true spirit.

Not only that, the book, while discussing socio-economic problems in implementing the sex laws, also makes some concrete suggestions regarding future legislation, thereby giving logic reasons as to on which lines the future legislation relating to sex laws should take place so that the sex laws should help and aid the common citizens to lead their lives peacefully and with dignity, he added.

