Book on PM Modi speeches should be made more accessible to common people: Tripura CM

Kolkata, Jan 22 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the book written on a selection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches should be made more accessible to the common people, as this would benefit society and inspire people.

The Chief Minister expressed his belief that the book on the Prime Minister would gain significant importance among the people.

Saha was speaking after launching a special book release program featuring a selection of Prime Minister’s speeches, translated into Bengali and compiled for the first time at Syama Prasad Mukherjee Bhasha Bhavan, National Library, Kolkata.

“This book should be made more accessible to the common people. This will also benefit society. People will get inspired by reading this book. Compiling it in Bengali makes it even more beneficial,” he said.

Saha highlighted the Tripura government’s efforts in developing the state’s socio-economic sectors.

“There has been significant development in the GSDP over the last 10 years. The per capita income has also increased substantially, and all of this has been possible because of the Prime Minister’s Act East Policy. I visited the state (Bengal) before the last elections. Although we (BJP) did not get the expected results, I am confident that changes will come in West Bengal in the coming days,” he said.

He added that since taking charge as Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has given special importance to the development of the northeastern states

Tripura Chief Minister emphasised how PM Modi consistently speaks about the development of the northeast region.

“Those who visited Tripura 10 years ago now say, ‘Has Agartala changed so much? Has Tripura transformed this significantly?’ These developments, which once seemed unthinkable, have been made possible by our visionary Prime Minister. Today, broad gauge rail service connects Agartala with Sabroom, the southernmost district of Tripura,” he said.

He pointed out that since the BJP formed the government in Tripura (in 2018), there has been remarkable progress in communication systems, internet services, railways, highways, and airways.

“It is unclear whether any other head of state in the world has conducted a program like the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat. Through this program, our Prime Minister connects directly with the people of the country. Compiling the Mann Ki Baat program is, therefore, equally important,” he added.

