Book on UP CM Yogi Adityanath creates history with 67 launches

Lucknow, Sep 8 'Ajay to Yogi Adityanath', a graphical novel based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has made history with its launch at 67 locations.

The 67th launch was recently held in Bengaluru.

The book has earned a place in the Asia Book of Records for achieving the highest number of launches.

The book has been launched at various locations, and there are plans to introduce it at numerous other places.

Written by Shantanu Gupta, the book chronicles Yogi's journey from the days of struggle to public life.

Shantanu Gupta is a famous writer who has penned two bestseller novels. His latest graphic novel based on the life of Yogi Adityanath has so far been launched in eight states, namely, UP, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Assam.

This novel has been introduced in 29 locations within Uttar Pradesh and seven locations in National Capital Region (NCR).

An inaugural event marked its simultaneous release on June 5, 2023, coinciding with the 51st birthday of Chief Minister Yogi, at more than 51 venues across 25 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

'Ajay to Yogi Adityanath' is actually the voyage of Ajay Singh Bisht, a young boy born in the hinterland of Uttarakhand along with six other siblings. His father Anand Singh Bisht was a junior forest officer and his mother Savitri Devi was a housewife.

Since childhood, Ajay was fond of taking care of the family, and cows, listening to stories of freedom fighters and participating in school debates. They all lived in a small house in a remote village named Panchur, presently in Uttarakhand.

From here Ajay became the Mahant of Gorakhnath Math and then moved ahead to become the youngest member of the Indian Parliament and the Chief Minister of the most populous state of the country, Uttar Pradesh.

