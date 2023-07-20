Bookings begin in Ayodhya hotels for Ram temple opening

Ayodhya (UP), July 20 The rush for bookings in hotels in Ayodhya has already started for January 2024, when the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will open for devotees.

There has been a massive spurt in queries and bookings by devotees, eager to witness the consecration ceremony between January 15 and 24.

Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal held a meeting with hotel owners of the city on Wednesday and directed them to spruce up rooms for hassle-free stays of visitors, both domestic and foreigners.

Though the consecration ceremony is likely to be held between January 15 and 24, many devotees have started booking rooms in the temple town for 10-12 days.

There are about over 100 hotels in Faizabad and Ayodhya, including luxurious ones, budget, economy, unrecognized guest houses, besides dharamshalas and home stays/paying guest houses.

Besides, there are four government guest houses having a total of 35 rooms.

About 50 small guest houses are under construction and will be ready by November, district administration officials said.

Managing director of Ayodhya's oldest hotel Shane-Awadh, Sharad Kapoor, said: "We are regularly receiving calls from Delhi, Mumbai and other metro cities, as devotees want to book rooms for a fortnight. I am keeping at least 40 per cent of the rooms in reserve for VIP visitors."

On Wednesday, the divisional commissioner also distributed registration certificates to 41 building owners under the Paying Guest Scheme.

"After the inauguration of Ram Temple, the number of devotees coming to Ayodhya will increase manifold. Many devotees will also stay overnight. Hotels, guest houses/ home stays will be required. These home stays will not only give the devotees a homelike experience but also generate additional income for the locals," Dayal said.

