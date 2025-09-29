Books, other study materials will be available at affordable price from next year: CM Mohan Yadav

Indore, Sep 29 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced that his government will ensure that school children get books and other study materials at cheaper rates from the next academic year in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav made this statement during a programme in Dhar district where he transferred Rs 489 crore to 20,652 non-government schools that admitted students from economically weaker sections (EWS) under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Addressing the programme, Yadav asserted that the government gives fees for children admitted in private schools under the EWS category, but their parents still have to spend a lot on copies and notebooks in private schools, which also need to be addressed.

"We have taken a resolution that notebooks, copies and other study materials for school children will be available at affordable prices so that every child can study without any disruption," Chief Minister Yadav said while addressing the programme.

Meanwhile, he highlighted that the state government has upgraded government-run schools and children are being provided all facilities, including fees, laptops, cycles and scooties under different schemes.

The amount of Rs 489 crore was provided to 20,652 non-government schools as part of reimbursement for admissions given to 8.45 lakh children from the economically weaker section under the Right To Education Act in the previous academic year 2023-2024.

The grant was provided to non-government or non-aided schools that have fulfilled the criteria of giving free admission to a minimum of 25 per cent of children from disadvantaged and weaker sections in entry-level classes.

"The fee we are depositing today is not just an amount, but a fixed deposit for the bright future of our children. It's an important step towards securing children's future," the Chief Minister added.

Since it implemented the 'Right To Education' in 2011-12, around 19 lakh children have received benefits, with the state government reimbursing Rs 3,000 crore as their fees so far, according to the Madhya Pradesh government.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Yadav also performed 'bhoomi-poojan' and inaugurated developmental projects and oversaw the distribution of benefits to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

