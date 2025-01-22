'Boss Sahab', says Fijian PM in praise of PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 22 Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka effusively praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and called him the real "Boss" of the world.

In a meeting with Rajya Sabha member and Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu and IMF Co-Founder Himani Sood in Fiji, Rebuka said PM Modi is a top global leader.

Heaping praise on PM Modi for his mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' to ensure that everybody develops and prospers together, the Prime Minister of Fiji said, "I believe Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is a great governance model which PM Modi is practising which ensures inclusive development for all. I think the world should adopt it to make it a better place to live."

Fiji PM further added, "My friend (PM Modi) was re-elected (as PM) after we met (in 2023), so congratulations again and I would like to make sure that he gets the message that Fiji is still here. We are still committed to our journey of peace, on which, PM Modi has been for long. Oneness' in our development, oneness in our progress and all these are great ideals for all world leaders."

Fijian PM further said that PM Modi has become an icon for peace and Hindus all over the world.

"Having the confidence of those in India is a big number. So, I congratulate him on that. The oneness in that journey of Hindus in the world will eventually translate into oneness in the peoples of the world," he said.

Notably, a 21-member delegation comprising representatives from 10 different countries is currently visiting Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. The international delegation includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Earlier in 2023, PM Modi had met Rabuka in Port Moresby, during his visit to Fiji. On behalf of Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, Prime Minister Rabuka bestowed Prime Minister Modi with the highest honour of the Republic of Fiji - the Companion of the Order of Fiji (CF).

Notably, this is not the first time that any world leader has praised the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese had called him (Modi) Boss. The President of America had described PM Modi as fantastic and globally powerful leader and expressed the desire to take his autograph. Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni had described PM Modi as the most-loved of all around the world. Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen had said that PM Modi is an inspiration for the world and President of Guyana said that they owe him a debt of gratitude.

