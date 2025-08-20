Both busy promoting each other: Gaurav Vallabh slams Tejashwi's remark on Rahul Gandhi as PM

New Delhi, Aug 20 BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh has strongly criticised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his recent endorsement of Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister, calling it an act of political self-promotion between two dynastic leaders.

Reacting to Tejashwi’s statement made during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Nawada, where he said, "Next time, we will make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister," Vallabh accused both leaders of prioritising family lineage over merit and national service.

"I want to tell both of them that simply being born into a family does not make anyone the Prime Minister," said Gaurav Vallabh.

"The key point is: apart from being born in the Indira Gandhi–Rajiv Gandhi family, what are your qualifications and what is your dedication to the nation? Both are busy promoting each other," he added.

Vallabh’s sharp response underscores the BJP’s continued attack on what it calls the dynastic politics of opposition parties, particularly the Congress and RJD. His remarks come as the opposition’s INDIA bloc appears to be promoting Rahul Gandhi as a potential prime ministerial face for the 2029 general elections, with Tejashwi openly backing him.

Further targeting the opposition over its Vice Presidential nominee, Vallabh questioned the Congress’ commitment to upholding the dignity of constitutional posts.

"In a democratic process, if someone nominates a candidate, there is no issue. However, I feel that certain constitutional positions, like the Speaker, the Vice President or the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, should be decided by consensus and unanimity," he said.

"Now, the opposition wants to politicise even these posts. If the result were in Congress’ favour, they would appoint their own family members, not just anyone. This exposes Congress’ double standards; they do not wish to act in accordance with the dignity of constitutional offices," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor