Bouncer killed in hit-and-run case in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 24 A man was killed and two were injured in a hit-and-run case in Hyderabad on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Peddamma temple in upscale Jubilee Hills when a car rammed into a motorbike.

Tarak Ram (30), working as a bouncer at a star hotel in Madhapur, was returning home with a colleague on the bike early morning when a speeding car hit them at the temple arch.

The car sped away after hitting the two-wheeler.

Tarak Ram, who sustained head injuries, died on the spot while another bouncer Raju was critically injured. He was shifted to a hospital.

On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

Police were scanning the CCTV footage to identify the car and trace its owner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar is heading the investigation.

