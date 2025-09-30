Bovine Smuggling: J&K Police Seize Modified Oil Tanker, Rescue 20 Animals in Udhampur (Watch Video)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Granai reported that they had seized a modified oil tanker being used for bovine smuggling and rescued more than 20 animals from a specially created cavity inside the vehicle. They stated that the Udhampur police had launched a major campaign against bovine smuggling and had received information about the incident earlier in the day. The police officials said that when they signaled the vehicle to stop at a checkpoint, the driver attempted to flee, prompting a chase. On reaching Granai, the driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped, after which the police rescued all the bovine animals hidden inside.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Udhampur DySP Headquarters, Prehlad Sharma, says, "The Udhampur police have waged a significant campaign against bovine smuggling. We received information about this incident today. We signaled the vehicle to stop at a checkpoint. It tried to flee from there. Police pursued it. Upon arriving here, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. We are rescuing all the bovine animals inside..."

The cows were stuffed inside the tank. To rescue them, the authorities had to break a side of the tank. The eyewitness said that when the tank was broken, the cows inside were seen taking deep breaths as there was no oxygen inside the tank for them.