Boxer Nikhat Zareen takes over as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 18 Two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen on Wednesday joined the Telangana Police as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) following her appointment by the state government in recognition of her achievements.

She met Director General of Police Dr Jitender and submitted her joining report.

The DGP welcomed her. "We proudly welcome two-time world boxing champion and Olympic athlete, Nikhat Zareen, as she takes on her new role as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Police)," he said.

"She submitted her joining report to me today. Her remarkable achievements inspire Telangana, and we look forward to her continued service to the state," he added.

Hailing from Nizamabad district, Nikhat has been a two-time world boxing champion and has also won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal at the Asian Games. She recently participated in the Olympics held in Paris.

The state government earlier issued orders appointing Nikhat as a DSP (Special Police). Following this, she submitted her joining report to the DGP.

The state government had last month decided to provide Group-1 jobs to Nikhat and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. The decisions were taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The state had also decided to allocate 600 square yards of house sites each in Hyderabad to Nikhat, Siraj, and shooter Esha Singh.

The Chief Minister had slammed the previous BRS government for failing to honour its promise to provide a Group-1 job to Nikhat, despite her remarkable achievements, including two world championship gold medals in 2022 and 2023.

The state government has not yet issued orders for the appointment of Siraj to the Group-I job. However, he has been allotted the land in Jubilee Hills here.

The Chief Minister had told the Assembly that though Siraj was not educationally qualified for the Group-I job, the Cabinet had given him the exemption as part of its efforts to encourage sportspersons. "For Group-I job the required educational qualification is a degree. Siraj has passed intermediate (12th class) but we have given the exemption to provide him the Group-I job," he said.

