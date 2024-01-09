Boy ends life, second suicide in UP Gurukul

Bulandshahr, Jan 9 A 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide at a gurukul in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

The student, who hailed from Meerut district, had earlier complained of being mentally and physically harassed by his teachers.

He was the second student from his class to have allegedly ended his life since December last year, the police said.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said that a special investigation team, led by Superintendent of Police (rural) Rohit Mishra, has been formed to probe the alleged suicide cases of two students of Swami Mahanand Brahmachari Sanskrit Vidyalaya in the Aahar area of the district.

Circle officer (Anoopshahr) Poornima Singh said the gurukul’s principal, Tulsiram, and teacher Kamal Sharma were arrested and slapped with charges of mental and physical harassment on Monday.

The 15-year-old, who hailed from Samaspur Asifabad in Meerut, had been studying in the gurukul for the last three years.

On his recent visit home, he had told his father about the mental and physical harassment by the two teachers.

CO Poornima said the family received a call from the principal on Sunday informing them about the boy’s suicide.

Police officials reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The circle officer said another Class 9 student of the gurukul had allegedly committed suicide on December 5 last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor