Boy found dead in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 12 A boy, aged around 5-6, was found dead on Friday in east Delhi,the police said, adding that it is being suspected that the child died by drowning.

According to the police, around 10.49 a.m. on Friday, the police received a call regarding spotting of the body of a boy following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

"The kid was found by two persons in a drowned condition in around five to six feet deep water adjacent to Pusta Road. The fire department was informed and called after which the body was pulled out," said a senior police officer.

"No injuries marks were found on the deceased's body. The child was found wearing a blue shirt and white stripes blue shorts," said the official.

"Senior police officials, the crime team and forensic team have visited the spot. We have also collected the water sample and the deceased's body is preserved in Subzi Mandi Mortuary," said the police officer, adding the incident is being probed from all angles.

