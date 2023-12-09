Boy found dead in south Delhi’s forest area

New Delhi, Dec 9 The body of a body (17) was found in south Delhi’s forest area on Saturday, an official said.

He said that a probe has been initiated in the incident.

A senior police official said that on Saturday at 11.36 a.m, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Maidan Garhi police station in which the caller said that he works in the Forest Department and an unknown dead body was seen lying in a forest area near Bhati mines.

“The crime spot was visited and inspected by the district crime team. The deceased has been identified as Pawan, a resident of Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines area,” said the official.

He said that an investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor