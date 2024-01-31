Boy kidnapped in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Patna, Jan 31 A 10-year-old boy was kidnapped at gunpoint by unidentified men in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, police said.

The incident occurred at Pachrahiya Mor under Sonbarsa police station in Sitamarhi district when brick kiln operator Vijay Kumar, along with his son Abhishek Kumar, were returning home on Tuesday night and some unidentified persons intercepted them.

They took the father-son duo to an undisclosed location and then freed Vijay Kumar and took away Abhishek Kumar with them.

"We have registered an FIR in this connection and the matter is under investigation. We are making efforts to rescue the child safely," SDPO, Sitamarhi Sadar, Sri Ram Krishna, said.

The place where the crime occurred is very near the Nepal border and police suspecting that the accused may have crossed over.

No ransom call has been received.

