Boy murdered in Haryana for ransom
By IANS | Published: May 16, 2023 07:27 PM 2023-05-16T19:27:04+5:30 2023-05-16T19:40:29+5:30
Chandigarh, May 16 An eight-year-old kidnapped boy was found murdered in Haryana's Sonepat on Tuesday, police said.
His body was recovered from a water drum in the apartment where he was staying with parents.
The deceased was living in TDI Espania housing society at Kumaspur village of Sonepat district.
