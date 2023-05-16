Boy murdered in Haryana for ransom

Chandigarh, May 16 An eight-year-old kidnapped boy was found murdered in Haryana's Sonepat on Tuesday, police said.

His body was recovered from a water drum in the apartment where he was staying with parents.

The deceased was living in TDI Espania housing society at Kumaspur village of Sonepat district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor