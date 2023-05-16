Boy murdered in Haryana for ransom

By IANS | Published: May 16, 2023 07:27 PM 2023-05-16T19:27:04+5:30 2023-05-16T19:40:29+5:30

Chandigarh, May 16 An eight-year-old kidnapped boy was found murdered in Haryana's Sonepat on Tuesday, police said.

His body was recovered from a water drum in the apartment where he was staying with parents.

The deceased was living in TDI Espania housing society at Kumaspur village of Sonepat district.

