Boy stabbed during wedding dance, succumbs to injuries

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 17 A 17-year-old boy, who was stabbed during a brawl over dancing at a wedding procession on Friday, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Two other people were injured in the incident. The uncle of the alleged murder suspect also died under mysterious circumstances.

The family members alleged that he was beaten up by the police, leading to his death.

However, Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Somen Barma denied receiving any such complaint from the kin.

“An autopsy will determine the cause of death, and further action will be taken based on its findings,” Barma stated.

He added that the family initially refused to allow the postmortem, but police convinced them to cooperate.

The dispute occurred late on Friday during the wedding of Shyamlal Nishad’s daughter in the Belwai Kotia area.

According to police, Suraj Nishad, a guest from the groom’s side, was stabbed in an altercation over dance.

Based on the complaint by the father of the deceased, an FIR was registered against Chandan Nishad, Aman Nishad, Rahul Nishad and other unknown youths at Akhandnagar police station, the police said.

Later, Ramji Nishad ,45, who was the uncle of the deceased, claimed to know the whereabouts of the real killer and was leading police to a location. However, Ramji reportedly fell ill on the way and was declared dead at the CHC. When the news reached his kin, they staged a protest.

Senior police officers reached the scene and pacified the family before sending Ramji’s body for the postmortem examination, said a senior police officer.

