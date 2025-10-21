BPCL to host global Energy Technology Meet in Hyderabad next week

Mumbai, Oct 21 Public sector oil giant Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will be hosting its 28th Energy Technology Meet in Hyderabad next week from October 28 to 30, where the global platform will see industry leaders, and innovators converge to shape the future of sustainable refining and energy innovation.

"Following the remarkable momentum of 27th ETM, which brought forth groundbreaking insights and forward-thinking dialogue, this year’s edition takes the conversation even further," BPCL said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"The three dynamic days of thought leadership, transformative ideas, and collaborative energy solutions are expected to pave the way for a sustainable future," the statement added.

BPCL achieved a significant milestone in its LPG business last week with the nationwide expansion of the 'Zero Ka Dum' (ZKD) initiative, a pioneering third-party certification programme for LPG bottling plants across India.

BPCL's LPG operations team has taken a transformative step toward ensuring uncompromised quality and customer safety through the Zero Ka Dum (ZKD) certification programme.

Under this initiative, each LPG bottling plant undergoes a rigorous third-party certification audit conducted by independent agencies accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB). These audits assess every stage of the cylinder's journey -- from plant to consumer -- ensuring that only defect-free, high-quality cylinders reach customers.

Sanjay Khanna, Director (Refineries) with Additional Charge of Chairman & Managing Director, said: "The 'Zero Ka Dum' initiative reflects BPCL's unwavering commitment to operational excellence and customer safety. It is the result of relentless efforts by our LPG Business Unit to enhance plant operations and deliver defect-free cylinders to every household. This milestone stands as a testament to our culture of continuous improvement and our belief that true progress lies in the quality and care we extend to our customers. I congratulate the entire LPG team for their dedication and for setting new benchmarks in safety and reliability."

The initiative underscores BPCL's unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and operational excellence in one of the country's most vital energy sectors.

The milestone was commemorated at a special event held on October 16 at the BPCL Loni LPG Bottling Plant in the presence of BPCL's senior leadership, key stakeholders, distributors, and transporters.

