BPSC announces third phase of teachers' recruitment in Bihar

Patna February 6 The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday announced the third phase teachers' recruitment.

Confirming the development, Atul Prasad, the Chairman of BPSC, said that some changes may be made in the third phase of recruitment, examinations for which will be held in March this year.

“The aspirants can apply from February 10 to February 23 for classes 1 to 12. The exams are divided into four segments -- from classes 1 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 10 and 11 to 12 -- which will be held from March 7 to March 17,” Prasad said.

“The aspirants can apply for all four segments as BPSC will release multiple results. For example, if one candidate is applying for all four segments and passes in three of them, BPSC will issue results in all three segments. However, the recruitment will be made for only one post,” Prasad added.

Sources said 70,000 posts are coming up in the third phase and if the posts remain vacant, a fourth phase of teachers' recruitment is expected to be conducted in August this year.

The teachers' recruitment process in the first and second phases was completed during the Mahagathbandhan's regime.

It is an issue for which all the three major political parties in the state -- RJD, JD-U and BJP -- are trying to take credit. With the third phase coming up, it seems Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is trying to send a message that it was his vision to provide jobs to the common people, and not that of Tejashwi Yadav.

On the other hand, the RJD is claiming that the recruitment process started after the arrival of the Mahagathbandhan government, especially due to the vision of Tejashwi Yadav.

