BPSC CDPO Admit Card 2022 to be out soon, know how to download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon be going to release admit cards for the prelims exam for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO). The admit card will be released on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 15 May 2022 from 12 PM to 2 PM. The exam will be held in 21 districts. The admit card will be released before the 15 days of examination.

Know how to Download BPSC CDPO Admit Card 2022