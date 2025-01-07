BPSC examination row: Pappu Yadav calls for 'Bihar Bandh' on Jan 12

Patna, Jan 7 Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, on Wednesday called for a state-wide bandh on January 12 to press for the demand of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates seeking cancellation and re-conduct of the examination.

He has urged the Mahagathbandhan leaders to join the protest seeking cancellation and re-conduct of the 70th BPSC examination.

The announcement came after Pappu Yadav met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan in Patna on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Yadav handed over a memorandum, alleging irregularities in the BPSC examination and sought a thorough investigation into the alleged paper leak and administrative "failures".

Yadav revealed that the governor assured him of a proper investigation into the paper leak case, not just for the 70th BPSC examination but also for other exams conducted in the past.

"During my conversation with the governor, I raised several concerns about serious irregularities, a lack of transparency, and administrative failures in the 70th BPSC Preliminary Test. These issues have deeply hurt the credibility of the examination system. The circumstances of the examination and its aftermath are extremely worrying," Yadav said.

Yadav was accompanied by prominent leaders, including Premchand Singh, Rajesh Pappu, Raghavendra Kushwaha, and Faizan Ahmed.

Addressing reporters outside the Raj Bhavan, Yadav criticised political strategist-turned-politician and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, saying "He has made the students' movement a pawn to run his political shop."

He mocked Kishor's suggestion that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav should lead the students' movement, labelling it as an attempt to exploit students' protests for political gains.

Pappu Yadav also condemned the Bihar Police for allegedly suppressing peaceful protests by students.

Referring to the lathi-charges on students during their satyagraha in Patna, Yadav stated, "The police resorted to force thrice, violating the students' right to peaceful protest. This is not only against their interests but also an attack on democracy."

