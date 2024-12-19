BPSC PT Exam Date Rescheduled: Check New Date for Bapu Examination Center in Patna

Following the candidates alleging a question paper leak at Patna's Bapu Examination Centre, authorities cancelled the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Examination which was supposed to be held on 13th December. Now government has rescheduled the examination date, and the exam will take place at the same center on January 4, 2025.

Reason behind the Rescheduled Exam

On December 13, 2024, the BPSC held the 70th CCE Preliminary Examination at 912 locations across Bihar, with nearly 500,000 candidates registered. At the Bapu Examination Centre in the Kumhrar area of Patna, a group of candidates caused a scene, claiming that the question paper had been leaked on social media prior to the exam.

Also Read: Google Maps Error Strands Bihar Family in Dense Karnataka Forest on Way to Goa

This situation escalated, leading to the heartbreaking death of an additional superintendent from a heart attack, while a female candidate fainted. In light of these events, the BPSC made the decision to cancel the examination at this specific centre in order to uphold the integrity of the examination process.