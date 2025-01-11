BPSC serves legal notice to Khan Sir for 'derogatory remarks' about its officials

Patna, Jan 11 The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a legal notice to Patna-based educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the BPSC Chairman, Secretary, and other officials.

Khan Sir has a significant following for his academic content. However, the alleged comments have led to strong reactions from the commission, prompting legal action.

The BPSC has escalated its response to Khan Sir, by issuing a five-page legal notice to all five branches of his coaching institute, Khan Global.

These branches are located in Mukherjee Nagar and Karol Bagh in Delhi, Boring Road and Musallahpur Hat in Patna, and Prayagraj.

The notice demands an apology within 15 days for alleged defamatory remarks on the commission's officials.

The notice accuses Faisal Khan of spreading unverified claims on December 5 and 6, 2024, regarding the implementation of normalisation in the 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination without consulting or verifying with the commission. This allegedly led to unrest among students.

The BPSC alleged that Khan Sir incited students to protest against the commission, undermining its authority and credibility.

Khan Sir has also been accused of using objectionable language against the commission's officers, including statements about corruption in the recruitment process for high-ranking posts like SDM and DSP.

He allegedly stated that middle-class candidates would not let such posts be "sold" by the commission, implying widespread corruption.

During an address to students in Gaya on December 29, 2024, Khan Sir is alleged to have used offensive language, including terms like “Baklol Kahi ka” (aimed at officers of BPSC), besides making accusations of officers being involved in selling jobs.

The BPSC has viewed Khan Sir's comments and actions as defamatory, malicious, and insulting.

The notice asserts that these statements have caused significant damage to the BPSC's reputation, describing the educator's behaviour as an unlawful attempt to tarnish its credibility.

As per the notice, Faisal Khan is required to issue an apology within 15 days to the commission and its officers. Failure to comply may result in further legal action. Khan Sir has often been vocal about issues concerning students and competitive exams.

