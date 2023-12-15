BPSC teacher aspirant dies in Bihar road accident

Patna, Dec 15 : A Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) teacher aspirant, who was on her way to an examination centre in Purnea, died in a road accident in Bhagalpur district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Neelam Kumari, who was travelling as a pillion rider and her brother was riding the bike.

At Sultanganj, a speeding pick-up goods vehicle rammed into the bike from behind.

Neelam and her brother Prabhat were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

While the victim dead during treatment, her brother is out of danger.

Following the accident, the driver of the pick-up vehcle fled from the spot.

“We received information about a road accident and immediately rushed there. A girl who was on the way to Purnea for the BPSC teachers examination died in this mishap while her brother was injured. We have seized the van and efforts are on to nab the errant driver,” said Priya Ranjan Kumar, SHO of Sultanganj police station.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem,” he said.

