BPSC teacher recruitment: Bihar cyber cafe issues fake appointment letter, sealed

Patna, Dec 15 The police sealed a cyber café in Bihar's Vaishali in connectioin with issuing fake appointment letters pertaining to BPSC teachers, said officials on Friday.

A team headed by Mahua SDM Apoorva Tripathi raided Sharma cyber café located on Mahua-Patepur road on Friday morning.

The alleged owner of cyber café learnt about the raid and he immediately locked it and fled from the place. When the team reached the spot, the cyber café was found locked. The police team cut the lock of the shutter and opened it. They seized a number of documents from the place.

“We have learnt that an appointment letter was issued from Sharma cyber café. Accordingly, we raided the place and seized a number of documents. The investigation is currently underway and the details will be shared only after the completion of the case,” Tripathi told media persons in Vaishali.

A woman on Thursday reached the district education office with the appointment letter and asked the office for the deployment.

When officers checked the appointment letter, it turned out to be fake. When the officers asked her about how she got the appointment letter, she revealed name of the cyber café located on Mahua-Patepur road.

