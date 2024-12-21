BR Ambedkar Row: Congress to Hold Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah's Remarks on December 24

The Congress party is set to stage nationwide protests on December 24 (Tuesday) in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar. Additionally, all party Members of Parliament (MPs) and Central Working Committee (CWC) members will hold press conferences on December 22 (Sunday) and 23 (Monday) to address Shah's comments.

General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has issued a circular to all party leaders, which has been accessed by ANI. The circular outlines plans for a 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March' to be held in every district across the country. The march will begin with the garlanding of a statue of Ambedkar and will culminate with the submission of a memorandum to the District Magistrates (DM), urging respect for the leader. As part of the protest, MPs and CWC members will hold press conferences in their respective constituencies to address reporters.

During the Parliament winter session, which concluded yesterday, INDIA bloc MPs took out multiple protests since HM Amit Shah's remarks in Parliament on December 18, criticising Congress for making it a 'fashion' to take Ambedkar's name. "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives," Shah had said.

