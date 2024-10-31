Brahm Singh Tanwar, Former BJP MLA, Joins Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi (Watch Video)

Senior leader and three-time MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, marking a setback for the BJP ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Tanwar, along with his associates joined the party in the presence of AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Brahm Singh Tanwar, who is a known face in Delhi's politics, has joined AAP today. He has been an MLA from Chattarpur and Mehrauli, and has been serving people of Delhi from the last 50 years. He has played a key role in Delhi's development. He has quit BJP today and joined the AAP," Arvind Kejriwal said.

This announcement comes after the recent departure of sitting AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar from the Chhatarpur constituency to the BJP four months ago.

With elections for the 70-member Delhi assembly scheduled for February next year, Tanwar expressed admiration for Kejriwal's working style and commitment to serving the people. "I felt that I would be able to work more (for Delhi) at AAP. Besides, I was inspired by Arvind Kejriwal and that's why I joined this party," Tanwar said after joining AAP.

The Delhi Assembly polls are anticipated to take place early next year. The BJP has not held power in Delhi since 1998 and is making concerted efforts to defeat Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a prominent critic of the BJP, under whom the AAP has emerged as a national party.