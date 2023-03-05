Brahmapuram fire: Kochi residents urged to stay indoors as smoke spread continues

Thiruvananthapuram, March 5 The Kochi district authorities have directed the residents to stay indoors as the smoke from the Brahmapuram plant fire was engulfing the city.

While firefighters are trying their best to douse the fire, the smoke emanating is creating problems. Heavy smoke at Kundanur area in Ernakulam was creating panic.

Ernakulam district collector, Dr. Renu Raj in a statement on Sunday said that the administration is expecting to douse the fire by evening and to bring the situation under control.

She said that more Oxygen kiosks will be set up in Brahmapuram. Dr. Renu Raj while speaking to reporters said that the administration was prepared to tackle any emergency health situation. The district collector has also directed people not to venture out and if there was an emergency to go out, they should wear masks properly. Also the authorities have asked the asthmatic people to be cautious.

The authorities have also commenced a firefighting operation by dividing the plant into six zones. The state Fire and Rescue Services have deployed its units in four zones while the other two zones are being handled by units from the Navy and Cochin Refinery.

Twenty fire tenders are presently deployed at the site and more fire tenders from Cochin Port Trust and other public sector units in the area will also be deployed. The district collector also said that more water will be pumped from the nearby river using powerful motors to douse the fire.

