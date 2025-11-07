Brahmaputra riverfront terminal 'unique in the country': Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 7 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the inauguration of the Guwahati Gateway Terminal and Jetty, along with the Sati Radhika Shaanti Udyan riverfront development, has given a major boost to river-based tourism and recreation in the state, marking a new phase in the transformation of the Brahmaputra riverfront.

Speaking at an event here, Sarma asserted that the newly developed Brahmaputra riverfront terminal is “unique” and claimed that no other river terminal in the country matches its scale or aesthetic appeal.

“The project was conceived to provide a major boost to river tourism. Assam has enormous untapped potential in this sector, and we have now taken a decisive step towards unlocking it,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the design and experience of the Guwahati terminal were aimed at giving visitors and residents an opportunity to enjoy leisure time by the river, similar to riverfront tourism experiences in cities such as Singapore and Bangkok.

“In places like Singapore and Bangkok, people enjoy 2–3-hour river outings. That same experience can now be enjoyed in Guwahati. The Brahmaputra has always been our lifeline; now it will also be a major driver of tourism,” he said.

Sarma also noted that once the Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra becomes operational, the existing passenger ferry services on the route will see reduced importance, paving the way for prioritising tourism-linked river transport.

He said that the state government is working on new cruise and leisure vessel facilities to expand tourism offerings on the waterway.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the riverfront terminal project aligns with the Centre’s Maritime India Vision 2030, which focuses on developing sustainable port-led infrastructure and enhancing inland waterways for trade and tourism.

The Guwahati terminal, located on National Waterway-2, is expected to improve passenger movement, boost cargo handling capacity, promote heritage tourism, and strengthen cross-regional connectivity in the Northeast.

CM Sarma said the state is confident that the upgraded terminal and riverfront will emerge as an iconic landmark for Guwahati, drawing tourists from across India and abroad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor