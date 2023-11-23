Brahmin student forced to eat eggs in K'taka school, complaint lodged

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Nov 23 A headmaster and his assistant of a government-run school here are finding themselves in a tight spot after a Brahmin student's father accused them of forcing his daughter to consume eggs.

The aggrieved father has approached the education department with a complaint regarding the incident at the KPS Primary School in Amrita village of Hosanagara taluk near Shivamogga.

In his complaint, Srikanth had stated that his daughter, hailing from Brahmin community, was forcefully made to consume an egg in the school.

He claimed that this had hurt religious feelings as they were vegetarians and demanded action against the head master and assistant teacher of the school.

The complaint had also been submitted to the Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa, the Principal Secretary, Deputy Director of the Education department and local MLA.

To ensure healthy nutrition levels, the state government distributes eggs and bananas twice a week to the school children.

On earlier occasions also, the religious pontiffs had opposed distribution of eggs on the school premises.

The development has stirred a controversy in the state.

