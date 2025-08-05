BrahMos and drone manufacturing giving Aligarh a new identity: CM Yogi

Aligarh, Aug 5 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 958 crore in the city and also urged the people to embrace ‘swadeshi’ products, for the nation’s prosperity and self-reliance.

Addressing a mega public gathering in Aligarh, the Chief Minister recalled the city’s historical and cultural significance and also stated that the defence corridor launched in 2018 was giving the city a new identity, as it was producing advanced weapons like the BrahMos missile and high-tech drones, thereby giving a strong fillip to the country’s defence capabilities.

Citing Operation Sindoor, CM Yogi admired the growing ‘atmanirbharta’ in the Indian Armed Forces and said that Aligarh was carving itself as a hub for drone and hardware manufacturing.

He exhorted the residents to adopt swadeshi (indigenous) products, pointing out how Aligarh-made locks, brass idols, and hardware were in demand across the country and even abroad.

Highlighting ODOP success stories from Moradabad, Firozabad, Bhadohi, and Meerut, he said local industries are becoming key drivers of employment and prosperity.

“Promoting Swadeshi is essential to building a stronger, self-reliant nation,” he added.

He also sought maximum participation of people in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign starting from August 13 to 15 and appealed to the residents to wear the nationality on their sleeves during the Independence Day celebrations.

He highlighted the recent selection of 1,344 youth from Aligarh in the recruitment of 60,244 police personnel as a proud moment for the district and announced 30,000 more police recruitments soon.

"Unlike the past, where jobs were limited to select families, today merit drives recruitment—reflected in the state's growing investment in infrastructure and logistics," CM Yogi remarked.

He also applauded the artisans and craftsmen for making Aligarh a major hub for idol-making across the country and urged people to gift locally made products to their loved ones during the upcoming festive season.

