Bramha Kumar appointed as India's next Ambassador to Zimbabwe

"Bramha Kumar (IFS: 2005), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Zimbabwe. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the statement added.

He will replace Vijay Khanduja, who was appointed the ambassador on November 9, 2020.

Khanduja had earlier worked in various capacities serving as Director (UN Economic & Social) Division of the Ministry of External Affairs,

since 2017.

