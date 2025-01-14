Braving cold, devotees converge at Golden Temple, other gurudwaras to mark 'Maghi'

Chandigarh, Jan 14 Braving cold, tens of thousands of devotees converged at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and other gurudwaras across Punjab to pay obeisance and for a holy dip in the 'sarovar' to mark Maghi or Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Makar Sankranti, a major harvest festival celebrated in various parts of the country, also marks the beginning of warmer and longer days compared to the nights.

Devotees in the Golden Temple started assembling much before sunrise and some preferred to stay overnight on the temple premises to take holy dip early in the morning.

"January 14 is the first day of the traditional Punjabi month of Maghi and devotees feel blessed to have started it by taking a dip in the holy sarovar," a temple priest told IANS.

Langars (community kitchens) were organised to mark the day. Though Maghi is celebrated with fervour in Muktsar district, many consider that taking the holy dip in the Golden Temple sarovar is also significant.

In Muktsar, people gather on the occasion to commemorate the martyrdom of the 40 Sikhs ('chalis mukte') who had once deserted the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh, at Anandpur Sahib, but later rejoined and died while fighting the Mughals in 1705.

Sikhs make a pilgrimage to the battle site and take a dip in the sacred water tanks of Muktsar town.

A fair is held at Muktsar Sahib every year called Maghi Mela in memory of the 40 Sikh martyrs. Activists of two radical leaders -- Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail of Assam under the National Security Act (NSA), and former MP Simranjit Singh Mann have announced to hold parallel rallies on Tuesday in Muktsar to mark Maghi.

The activists of jailed MP Amritpal Singh may announce a new political party, maybe named Shiromani Akali Dal (Anandpur Sahib), at the rally.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will also organise its convention in Muktsar amid the "leadership crisis" in the wake of its former president Sukhbir Singh Badal and several leaders indicted by the Akal Takht for religious "misconduct" during the party rule from 2007-17, including the pardoning of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case.

In view of Mela Maghi, Muktsar Sahib Police have stepped up proactive measures to ensure public safety and maintain law and order. To achieve this, they are utilising drone cameras to monitor the situation closely.

The police have set up assistance centres at various locations within the city to facilitate devotees attending Mela Maghi. These centres will enable devotees to report lost or stolen valuables, missing children, or any suspicious activities.

