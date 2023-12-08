Brawl at Ghaziabad hotel: 4 posing as cops thrash staff, try to kidnap owner

Ghaziabad, Dec 8 A scuffle broke out between the owner of a restaurant and a group of four people posing as policemen, when he refused to serve them food after closing hours, in Shastri Nagar area of Ghaziabad.

Following the brawl, they tried to kidnap the owner at gunpoint, pelted stones at the restaurant and assaulted the staff.

The police have registered a case and started investigation into the incident that was captured on CCTVs in the area.

The owner of Madan Sweets and Restaurant, Yashveer Yadav, has said in his complaint to the police that he was at his restaurant on Wednesday when four inebriated people came in at 10:30 p.m and asked for food. According to Yashveer, the restaurant closes for customers at 10:00 p.m as the staff does cleaning and stock-taking work after that.

When the four people were told that the restaurant was closed, they started misbehaving with Yashveer and abusing the staff.

Calling themselves policemen, the four men began abusing and threatened the staff with dire consequences.

According to Yashveer, when he protested, they pelted stones at the restaurant and tried to kidnap him at gunpoint. However, they were unable to abduct him due to the presence of a large crowd that had gathered there and ultimately ran away.

ACP, Kavi Nagar, Abhishek Srivastava said a case has been registered against unknown persons, the CCTV footage is being scanned and the matter is being investigated.

