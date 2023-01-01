Brawl at New Year party in Greater Noida after women forced for selfies

Greater Noida, Jan 1 A major ruckus took place in a housing society in Greater Noida during a New Year eve party when some men tried to force women for selfies.

Two men have been arrested, while a search is on to trace the remaining accused, officials said.

According to reports, a group of men were trying to take selfies with two women at the new year bash in Gaur City First Avenue Society on Saturday night, which led to a heated argument between their husbands and the accused.

The accused then dragged the two men and thrashed them. Some other residents and security guards, who tried to intervene, also sustained injuries.

A resident of the society said that the men were trying to forcibly take selfies with his wife and his friend's wife.

After they objected to this, the men hit him and his friend.

"Some other people were also injured when they intervened and tried to rescue us," he added.

The police spokesman said that four people have been admitted to a hospital.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

