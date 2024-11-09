Brawl breaks out between two Kerala IAS officials on misuse of position

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 A brawl broke out between two Kerala IAS officials - Additional Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak and Special Secretary Agriculture N. Prasanth - over alleged misuse of their positions.

Jayathilak has alleged that Prasanth has been misusing his position while bypassing the given protocol by submitting official files directly to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Jayathilak also has alleged that Prasanth has also held the SC/ST Special Secretary post by falsifying his attendance and remaining absent. “Prasanth even refuses to attend important official meetings,” claimed Jayathilak.

Local media reports against Prasanth have also added fuel to the fire between these two top officials of the state.

Prasanth, in his response to the allegations, said that media reports about him (Prasanth) are been given by “Special Reporter Jayathilak IAS.”

“I will also post information about Jayathilak which the public should be aware of soon,” Prasanth wrote on X.

“The public is free to post comments on what I will write. But they should do it with some restraint as he (Jayathilak) has already claimed he will be the Next Chief Secretary of the state,” Prasanth added.

Prasanth’s ‘X’ posts have attracted huge traction as he has a huge following on social media. Earlier, Prasanth worked as the district collector for the Kozhikode district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor