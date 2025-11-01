‘Brazen attack’: Punjab minister on dissolving Senate, Syndicate of Panjab University

Chandigarh, Nov 1 Slamming the BJP-led Central government for its decision to unilaterally dissolve the 59-year-old Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University in Chandigarh, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday termed it a brazen attack on the state’s pride, democracy and intellect.

Bains said, “It is not governance, it is political vandalism. The reckless move by the Centre tramples on Punjab’s hard-earned autonomy, academic freedom and constitutional rights. It is a blatant assault on the very soul of Punjab”.

The Education Minister highlighted the historical and emotional significance of the Panjab University, which has been built and nurtured through decades of the state’s collective efforts, sweat, intellectual prowess and sacrifices. He questioned the intent behind the abrupt dissolution, pointing to the overwhelming mandate given by the people of Punjab in the last Senate elections.

“How dare the Centre dismantle a six-decade-old democratic institution?” questioned Bains while highlighting that in the last Senate elections for the Graduate Constituency, the people of Punjab elected their own representatives, winning all seats. “This was the people's clear verdict. Now, the BJP-led Central government that could not win the confidence at the ballot box wants to handpick its favourites and convert this venerable university into a political playground”.

Describing the move not as an administrative reform but as “an act of occupation”, the minister said in a statement that “a dangerous design behind the decision to centralise control, crush Punjab's distinct voice and systematically rewrite the principles of federalism enshrined in the Indian Constitution”.

The Education Minister asserted that this is a blatant attempt to silence dissent and erode states' rights. “But Punjab won't succumb to this authoritarian overreach.” He vowed that the Punjab government, united with the academic community, teachers, students and staff, would strongly oppose the Centre's move in every democratic forum and explore all legal and constitutional avenues to protect Punjab's heritage and its rights.

He said Panjab University “belongs to Punjab, its people, its history and its future. It does not belong to a distant, authoritarian Centre that wishes to silence it. The people of Punjab will not allow this political vandalism to stand”.

