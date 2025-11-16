Brewing rift in Congress? Young MPs ‘frustrated’ over party's disruptive tactics in Parliament

New Delhi, Nov16 Internal fissures within the Congress party are reportedly widening, with a growing chorus of discontent from young Parliamentarians threatening to culminate in a major schism.

At the heart of the unrest is Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's persistent strategy of parliamentary disruptions, which critics say is stifling emerging voices and jeopardizing the careers of the party's fresh talent.

The simmering tensions came to light in a candid May 2025 podcast interview by Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, a young leader from Kerala, who revealed explosive details about such directives by the party. Brittas disclosed that Gandhi explicitly instructed MPs to "disrupt Parliament" and actively prevented them from engaging in substantive debates.

"Rahul Gandhi told us to disrupt Parliament and prevented them from speaking," Brittas stated, echoing widespread frustrations among the youth wing.

Brittas, known for his articulate media presence, didn't hold back on his personal encounters with Gandhi. When asked about the leadership duo—Rahul and sister Priyanka—Brittas diplomatically noted, "Both are smarter in their own way. Honestly, I have not made an assessment of them."

But probing deeper into his rapport, he admitted, "I meet him, but I don’t know... he is not that warm to me." The reason? Brittas' mild criticism during a party meeting, where he urged innovative protest methods over daily disruptions.

"I said it is not good to disrupt Parliament daily. You have to devise some ways... innovative protest," he recounted.

Gandhi, Brittas implied, took umbrage, leading to a chill in their interactions. The fallout has been stark; Question Hour and Zero Hour stand scrapped, with discussions and debates derailed — outcomes that Brittas believes inadvertently benefit the ruling BJP.

"They facilitate them (ruling party)," he lamented, highlighting how such chaos hands the government a free pass.

When pressed on internal support, Brittas revealed, "Many people are supporting me... a little bit." On Gandhi's reaction? "I don’t know. It is a secret of our meeting."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seized on this discord, amplifying it in recent addresses.

"When we meet young Congress members or INDIA alliance members in Parliament, they say, 'Sir, what can we do? Our careers are coming to an end. We don't even get a chance to speak because these people keep saying, 'Lock Parliament,' every time,” PM Modi quoted, adding that these MPs struggle to justify their silence to constituencies.

Recently, PM Modi also went further, predicting a likely division within the party during his victory address after Bihar election results.

With the Winter Session looming, the youth brigade—many in their maiden parliamentary stints—fears obsolescence amid Gandhi's high-decibel approach. Sources within Congress whisper of informal caucuses among disgruntled MPs, weighing options from quiet rebellion to outright defection.

With the party's electoral fortunes already battered – particularly in recently concluded Bihar assembly elections, this internal ‘revolt’ could fracture its fragile unity, handing the BJP an unassailable edge.

For a resurgent opposition, the message is clear: Disruptions may rally the base, but they risk alienating the very future the party needs to survive.

