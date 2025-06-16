Bride Kills Groom a Day Before Wedding With Lover’s Help in Uttar Pradesh

In a chilling crime that mirrors a recent case in Madhya Pradesh, a bride-to-be allegedly conspired with her lover to murder the groom just a day before their wedding. The incident occurred in Rampur district, where police recovered the body of the groom on Monday. A case of murder and abduction has been filed against the bride, her lover and two others.

Two of the accused, including the bride's lover and his friend, have been arrested. The bride, identified as Gulfasha, and another accused are still on the run. The victim, Nihal, 35, worked as a cook for weddings and parties. His marriage had been fixed four months ago with Gulfasha from Dhanupura village under the jurisdiction of Bhot Police Station. The wedding was scheduled for June 15, and preparations were underway at Nihal’s home.

According to police, Nihal received a phone call on June 14 from a man who introduced himself as the bride’s cousin. He invited Nihal to take measurements for new clothes. Nihal left the house and was last seen leaving with two men on a motorcycle. When he did not return home by late evening, his family began searching for him.

After failing to trace him, they lodged a missing person complaint at Ganj Police Station. The family also suspected the involvement of Gulfasha and her alleged lover.

Police began an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage, which helped them identify the suspects. Based on the evidence, they arrested the bride’s lover Saddam and his associate Farman. During questioning, both confessed to murdering Nihal.

On Monday morning, based on their statements, police found Nihal’s body in a maize field in Ratanpura forest near Azimnagar. The complaint, filed by Nihal’s brother Nayab Shah, led to a formal case being registered against Gulfasha, Saddam, Farman and another man named Anees.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Srivastava said that the accused have been charged with abduction and murder. He confirmed that Nihal had been strangled and his body hidden in the field. His mobile phone was also destroyed.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra said that efforts are underway to locate the absconding accused, including Gulfasha and Anees. Police revealed that Gulfasha had been in a romantic relationship with Saddam, a 32-year-old neighbor, for over a year. Saddam was reportedly angered by Gulfasha’s upcoming marriage and had even confronted her family.

The brutal killing has shocked the local community and raised concerns about rising crimes linked to personal relationships.