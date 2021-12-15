Bride rides mare to her wedding venue in Gaya

Patna, Dec 15 Setting aside tradition, an air hostess in a private airline rode a mare to her wedding venue in Gaya.

Anuskha Guha, a senior air hostess with Indigo airlines, on Tuesday, led her marriage procession to Sijuar state Dharamshala on a mare with her relatives and friends following her dancing to the tunes of catchy numbers belted out by the band party.

Clad in a white 'lehanga', the bride first reached the house of groom Jeet Mukharjee, a Kolkata-based business, who joined the procession in a car.

Guha is a native of Chand Chaura locality and her mother is a music teacher in a prominent private school.

"Since childhood Anuskha would question as to why only a groom rides on mare and goes to the bride's house. Why can't it be the other way round? We used to tell her that these are traditions being followed from generations but could never satisfied her. She always said that she would break the tradition and do the opposite," her mother Shusmita Guha said.

"Its not enough to talk about women equality and entitlement. We should also practice it and allow our girls to take the procession if they wish. We should let our daughters-in-law also to do the same," the groom's father told the local reporters of Gaya.

