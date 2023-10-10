‘Bride’ who went on looting spree, finally arrested in Kanpur

Kanpur, Oct 10 In what seems to be a perfect replay of the Sonam Kapoor starrer ‘Dolly ki Doli’, police in Kanpur have arrested a ‘bride’ who used to loot ‘grooms’ after marrying them and then impersonating as an Income Tax inspector.

Going by the different names -- Shivangi Sisodia, Pinki Gautam and Savita Shastri -- the woman would marry unsuspecting men and then disappear within a short span, along with their cash, jewellery and other valuables.

The fraudster ‘bride’ was caught on the complaint of her latest victim Jitendra Gautam, a constable by profession.

He approached the police after she duped him of Rs 10 lakhs and he grew suspicious about her.

The constable, a native of Jhansi, is posted at Fazalganj police station.

In 2016, he became friends with Shivangi Sisodia a.k.a. Savita Devi a.k.a Pinki Gautam of Khushipura in Jhansi through a social media platform and they decided to get married.

Even before marriage, she took Rs 6.21 lakhs from the constable to buy an SUV. However, till date the constable has not received that car, nor has she returned the money.

“Whenever he asked her about the Scorpio SUV, she used to say that the number is on the waiting list and will come soon,” said inspector Nazirabad Kaushlendra Pratap Singh.

The constable told investigators that even her relatives turned out to be fake whom she had hired on rent.

Her true face came to fore when the constable once returned home from duty and found her with another man, said the official.

“The constable asked her about the stranger. On not getting any satisfactory answer, he started keeping an eye on her. Later, he found that the stranger was her lover Sonu, a resident of Mauranipur, Jhansi. He also found that Shivangi was already married to Brijendra, a resident of Jhansi, and also had two children who lived with her in Jhansi.”

The police said that the woman told the constable that she had been transferred to Chandigarh and would now live there.

The police are questioning Shivangi and investigating the roles of others in this scam.

The inspector said that on the complaint of the constable, a report has been registered under the IPC sections of extortion, breach of trust, fraud and second marriage while being married, against Shivangi.

“During investigation it has also come to light that Shivangi underwent sterilisation. She will undergo a medical examination to confirm the finding. It is also being checked that whether those who attended her wedding as her guest were involved in her racket.”

