Bridegroom among four killed after car collides with truck in Punjab
By IANS | Published: November 5, 2023 06:41 PM 2023-11-05T18:41:35+5:30 2023-11-05T18:45:04+5:30
Chandigarh, Nov 5 A bridegroom, his four-year-old niece, and two other relatives were killed after their vehicle collided with a stationary truck in Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday, police said.
The family was travelling from Fazilka to Ludhiana for the wedding of Sukhwinder Singh, 23.
Sukhwinder’s niece, his brother-in-law Angrez Singh, and relative Simran were among the dead.
The injured, Mohinderpal Singh and Seema, 29, were admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.
