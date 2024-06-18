Bridge Collapses Before Inauguration In Bihar's Araria (Watch Video)

A newly-built bridge in Bihar's Araria collapsed even before it could be inaugurated. Locals have complained that poor quality material was used for construction. No casualities have been reported so far. This is not the first time that such a episode has occurred in Bihar. In 2022, a newly -built bridge in Bihar's Begusarai collapsed even before it could be inaugurated. It took Rs 13 crore to construct the 206-meter-long Gandak River bridge.

The bridge was built under the Chief Minister's NABARD scheme, but it was never inaugurated due to a lack of an access road. The bridge's construction began in 2016 and was completed in 2017. However, due to the lack of an access road, traffic could not begin on the bridge. The bridge was built between Aakriti Tola Chowki and Bishanpur from the Ahok Gandak Ghat side of the Sahebpur Kamal police station area.

