Bridge over Kali River collapses in K'taka, miraculous escape for truck driver

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka), Aug 7 An old bridge on the Kali River connecting Karwar city and Sadashivgadh, as well as linking Karnataka with Goa, collapsed on Wednesday in the Uttara Kannada district. No casualties have been reported yet in the incident.

However, a truck driver from Tamil Nadu had a miraculous escape and managed to emerge safely after his truck sank into the river following the collapse.

The police have gathered information about the incident from the public and from 37-year-old Bala Murugan, the truck driver who survived and ascertained that no casualty has been reported in the tragedy.

According to the police, Bala Murugan reported that he was driving the vehicle with registration number TN 52 AC 6880 alone when the bridge collapsed in the early hours. He confirmed that there were no other vehicles in front or behind him. Murugan expressed his shock and gratitude to those who rescued him.

After the bridge collapsed, Murugan and his truck fell into the Kali River. He managed to escape from the truck by breaking the front glass and calling for help while standing in the cabin. He was spotted by the beat police and later rescued by local fishermen and the police. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The Karwar police have filed two cases in connection with the incident against NHAI and the IRB Company. The search operation is ongoing, and no casualties have been reported so far.

Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada, Lakshmi Priya, has reacted to the incident, stating that there is an urgent need to verify and ensure the stability of the new Kali River Bridge to prevent further incidents.

“In exercise of the powers vested in me under Sections 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, I hereby order and direct the Regional Officer of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Bengaluru, and the Project Director of NHAI, Honnavar, to immediately coordinate and lead efforts to verify and report the stability of the new Kali River Bridge... The Project Director of NHAI, Honnavar, must ensure compliance with this order. Any obstruction or refusal by any officer will result in action,” she warned in her letter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor