'Bring financial aid from Centre to help flood-hit farmers': Maha Cong to CM Fadnavis

Buldhana (Maharashtra), Sep 27 The Congress has appealed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to bring substantial package from the Central government to help and rebuild the farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in Marathwada and other parts of the state.

State Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal, who visited the affected villages from Buldhana district on Friday and interacted with the farmers there, alleged that while farmers are in deep crisis, the BJP-led state government is busy with making hollow announcements.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers merely visited the farms for photo-ops but did not announce any real assistance, Sapkal said.

He added that farmers are caught in both natural and man-made crises, adding that continuous rainfall since May this year has ruined the entire Kharif season, and the excessive rains in September have completely devastated farmers.

"The Chief Minister, who today visited Delhi, should seek a large financial aid from the Centre to help farmers," he noted.

He launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government, saying that farmers have suffered enormous losses in the state.

"Hence, Congress has demanded that the BJP=led state government declare a "wet drought", provide Rs 50,000 per hectare, Rs 2 lakh per acre where land is washed away, free seeds and fertilisers for the Rabi season, and loan waivers. However, the relief announced by the state government is so meagre that even Rs 3,000 per hectare won't reach the farmers," he said.

Sapkal added that Congress has earlier taken to the streets to fight for farmers' rights and will once again launch a massive statewide protest on October 3.

"Congress governments have always supported farmers -- so what problem does this government face now? Money cannot be hidden. Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's statement is shameful. Why doesn't he hesitate while signing files or approving the Rs 88,000-crore Shaktipeeth highway project?" the State Congress Chief asked.

Meanwhile, former Minister and senior NCP-SP legislator Jayant Patil, who on Friday, visited the flood-hit villages from Beed and Dharashiv districts, demanded that the state government should not waste any time but immediately announce crop loan waiver to rebuild the farmers hit hard by heavy rains and floods.

He also demanded that the Centre through the PM CARES Fund should provide Rs 20,000 crore to Maharashtra and Rs 50,000 per acre by the state government.

"The farmers' lives have been devastated. The standing crops have been completely submerged in water and destroyed. The expenses incurred by many farmers have been washed away. Not just the crops, but the fertile soil that gives life to the fields has also been washed away with the floodwaters. Solar pumps and other irrigation equipment installed in the fields have been uprooted. The livestock, which were the farmers' support, have also fallen victim to this crisis. Walls of houses and shops have collapsed. Even more painful is that the panchnama work has not yet begun. Farmers, in a dejected state of mind, are waiting desperately for government help. We request the government to heed their desperate cries," Patil said.

