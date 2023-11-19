Bring home the cup, cricket brings people together: Kharge's message to Team India

New Delhi, Nov 19 Ahead of the crucial Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday greeted the team and said their "incredible" journey in the tournament was a treat to watch for the entire nation.

He said that cricket brings people together, and "your cherished victories have been a positive catalyst in striving for it and bringing home the cup".

In a video message to Team India, Kharge said, "I extend my best wishes to Team India for the World Cup Final 2023. Your incredible journey in the tournament has been a treat to watch for the entire nation."

He said that 1983 and 2011 were two key milestones which no cricket fan can ever forget.

"As you prepare for another historic feat, let us take a moment and look back at the glorious road travelled to this wonderful destination. Your pursuit of excellence, talent and team effort has been awe-inspiring," the Congress leader said.

"Thank you for bringing unimaginable happiness, joy and the feeling of pride to all Indians. Cricket brings people together, and your cherished victories have been a positive catalyst in striving for it. All the best and bring home the cup! Jai Hind," Kharge added.

India has won all the 10 matches in a row to reach finals of the world cup cricket tournament.

India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. With this win, India reached the first-ever final of any World Cup since 2014 and ODI World Cup since 2011.

