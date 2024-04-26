Brisk voting in Maoist-prone areas of Udupi, Chikkamagaluru in K’taka

Bengaluru, April 26 Brisk voting was reported from 52 polling booths in the Maoist-prone region in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts of Karnataka.

The voters queued up before polling stations since morning and exercised their franchise amid tight security.

The polling booths are located in hilly and forest regions of the districts. Additional paramilitary and police forces have been deployed.

The State Election Commission said the state recorded 9.21 per cent of voting between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. in these 14 Lok Sabha Seats. Dakshina Kannada parliamentary seat has recorded the highest voting of 14.33 per cent. High profile Mandya Lok Sabha segment recorded 7.70 per cent and Bengaluru Rural registered 8.39 per cent.

Author and entrepreneur Sudha Murthy appealed to the voters not to sit at home and choose the leader of their own by voting. “I always feel urban people vote less when compared to rural people. I request youngsters and people to come out and vote,” she stated.

Retired Air Marshal, 91-year-old P.V. Iyyar, who cast his vote in Bengaluru, also appealed to people to vote and claim proudly that they have fulfilled their responsibilities.

State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena cast his vote along with his family members at the Model Higher Primary School in Jakkur at booth number 141.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor