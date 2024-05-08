‘British Raj-Like Conditions’ Prevailing in India Under PM Modi Govt, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi launched a scathing critique against the Central government, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of perpetuating "British Raj-like conditions" in the country. Gandhi asserted that government policies predominantly serve the interests of billionaires, highlighting a stark disparity in benefits.

"British Raj-like conditions are prevalent in the country. The policies of the Modi government are not being made keeping in mind the poor but have been made to benefit the billionaires. International reports show that today the condition of inequality in India is worse than British rule," Priyanka Gandhi said on Tuesday while addressing Congress workers in the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh, where her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting.

"All the institutions which strengthen democracy are being weakened, be it media or Parliament. Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru had fought against the British to strengthen the rights of the people, little did they know that a day would come in independent India when the government would be bent upon depriving the people of their rights," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi further asserted that there are ongoing attempts to amend the Constitution, which includes provisions such as reservation that have positively impacted the lives of millions. She lamented what she described as the unfortunate circumstance where the individual occupying the Prime Minister's chair exhibits language, behavior, and actions that she deemed to be of low standard.

The Raebareli constituency is scheduled to hold elections on May 20. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi emerged victorious in the constituency, securing 534,918 votes. Her main contender, Dinesh Pratap Singh, presented a strong challenge, garnering 367,740 votes.