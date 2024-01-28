BRO breakthrough on Golden Arc Road by building 700 meter Naushera tunnel

New Delhi, Jan 28 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said that it has achieved a major breakthrough in 'Golden Arc Road' by building the 700 meter-long Naushera tunnel on Akhnoor-Poonch National Highway (NH-144A).

Breakthrough is the time taken for the construction of both ends of the tunnel to meet.

BRO said that Golden Arc Road is an old and highly strategic 200 Km stretch which connects south Kashmir-Jammu region to the west of Jammu.

“The construction of a pivotal infrastructure project National Highway-144A connecting Akhnoor to Poonch reached a significant milestone on Sunday as the breakthrough ceremony for the Naushera Tunnel took place,” BRO said.

The officials said that Golden Arc Road connects important border districts of Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch.

It said that the tunnel spanning an impressive 700 meters is a crucial link connecting Akhnoor and Poonch.

“There are four major tunnels on this stretch viz Kandi tunnel, Sungal tunnel, Naushera tunnel and BhimberGali tunnel,” BRO said.

The BRO said that last year on November 25 breakthrough of the Kandi tunnel was achieved signifying the efforts of BRO towards providing connectivity across the areas of Rajouri and Poonch.

“The progress of the National Highway has taken pace and the project is expected to be completed by 2026 before its specified time,” BRO said.

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan DG Border Roads said that BRO is spearheading crucial road projects to connect remote areas with major centers in the Jammu-Poonch region.

The Jammu-Poonch link, advancing rapidly, is on track for completion in the next few years,” he said.

On building Defence infrastructure along the LoC, DG BR said that development of defence infrastructure is a continuous process and Border Roads Organisation is committed towards strengthening of defence infrastructure by building and upgrading strategic roads all along the IB, LC and LAC.

He said that BRO and Project Sampark is steadfast in its commitment to create, connect, care and save lives of the citizens of its area of responsibility.

“It believes in the adage ‘Roads Build Nation’ and rededicated itself to the construction of border roads infrastructures to spur socio-economic progress,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor