BRO chief reviews Frontier Highway Project in Arunachal

Itanagar, July 21 Director General, Border Roads Organisation (DG-BRO), Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, on Monday, visited Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district to review progress on the Frontier Highway Project, officials said.

An Arunachal Pradesh government official said that the flagship Frontier Highway Project initiative is designed to significantly improve all-weather connectivity along the international border, catalyse regional development, and enhance national security through improved logistical capabilities and troop mobility.

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China, 520 km with Myanmar and 217 km with Bhutan.

The official said that Lt Gen Srinivasan, before visiting the frontier areas, held a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, and the meeting assessed the progress of infrastructure initiatives being undertaken by BRO across the state.

The DGBR provided a comprehensive overview of BRO’s ongoing and upcoming infrastructure development efforts, with a focus on enhancing road connectivity in remote and strategically significant areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

He highlighted BRO’s dual commitment to socio-economic advancement and national security by improving operational mobility for the armed forces. Discussions covered the execution of critical road networks, bridges, and associated support infrastructure aimed at meeting both civilian and defence requirements.

The Chief Minister commended BRO’s relentless dedication and reiterated the State Government’s full support for ensuring the timely and efficient implementation of these vital projects.

Lt Gen Srinivasan reaffirmed BRO’s guiding principle - “Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam” and expressed appreciation for the consistent support from the people and administration of Arunachal Pradesh.

He emphasised that such collaboration remains pivotal to the successful delivery of these transformative infrastructure projects. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta and other officials were present at the meeting.

Later, in a post on the X, the Chief Minister said: “We discussed how to further strengthen road infrastructure across Arunachal, with a special focus on our remote and border regions. Together, we reviewed ongoing BRO projects aimed at enhancing last-mile connectivity, securing our borders, and uplifting the rural economy. The Border Roads Organisation has been doing commendable work in some of the most challenging terrains of our state, connecting communities, boosting local livelihoods, and reinforcing national security.”

